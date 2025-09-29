Huge challenges for Spalding United and Stamford AFC in their quest for a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup
The LIncolnshire-based local clubs avoided the biggest National League clubs in Monday’s fourth qualifying round draw, but they still face long road trips to teams from a higher level.
Spalding appear to have the tougher task at National League North leaders South Shields FC, a full-time club. Stamford are also up against National League North Division opposition in Macclesfield Town.
Spalding and Stamford play at Southern Premier Division Central level, one division below their next FA Cup opponents.
The fourth qualifying round ties are scheduled for Saturday, October 11. The winners go into the draw for the first round proper when the likes of Peterborough United enter the competition.