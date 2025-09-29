Huge challenges for Spalding United and Stamford AFC in their quest for a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup

The FA Cup trophy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Spalding United and Stamford AFC face huge challenges to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LIncolnshire-based local clubs avoided the biggest National League clubs in Monday’s fourth qualifying round draw, but they still face long road trips to teams from a higher level.

Spalding appear to have the tougher task at National League North leaders South Shields FC, a full-time club. Stamford are also up against National League North Division opposition in Macclesfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding and Stamford play at Southern Premier Division Central level, one division below their next FA Cup opponents.

The fourth qualifying round ties are scheduled for Saturday, October 11. The winners go into the draw for the first round proper when the likes of Peterborough United enter the competition.