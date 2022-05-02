Peterborough Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook won the match of the match award at the play-off final.

Here's how all the players rated as Sports beat Coalville 2-0 in a Southern Premier Division Central promotion battle at the Bee Arena.

Peter Crook: What an inspired late-season signing by manager Jimmy Dean. Two penalty saves and stood tall at a barrage of second-half corners. Deserved his man of the match award 9.

Isiah Bazeley: Strong, quick and skilful, all you could possibly want from a right-back. Linked up well with gifted winger Sembie-Ferris 8.

Luke Warner-Eley: A very bright and positive start to the game and was still charging forward in the latter stages from left-back. Didn’t neglect his defensive duties either 8.

Ryan Fryatt: A reliable centre-back who regularly outjumps bigger opponents. He did so at a second-half corner which helped create the crucial second goal 7.5

Richard Jones: Aerially dominant as befits a centre-back of his size. Lost his composure to concede a needless penalty, but baled out by his goalkeeper 7

Dan Lawlor: A tireless runner in midfield. Spots danger quickly and is usually first on the scene to snuff it out. An accurate and sensible passer of the ball 8.

Josh McCammon: Another goal from midfield in a big game for this hard-working midfielder, but carelessly gave away a penalty 7.5

Lamine Kaba Sherif: Deployed some handy game management skills late on. His passing when Sports were on top wasn’t always accurate 7.

Dion Sembie-Ferris: Needed careful watching on the right-hand side and delivered the odd good cross. Worked hard out of possession 7

Jordan Nicholson: Didn’t get into the game that often, but didn’t stop running until substituted early in the second-half. Not long back from a broken leg 6.

Mark Jones: Claimed the important opening goal with a cool finish and a nuisance for a lot of the game, towards the officials as much as his opponents 7.

Subs:

Ky Marsh-Brown (for Nicholson 53 mins): A bag of attacking tricks 7.

Michael Gash (for Mark Jones, 76 mins): Added useful experience to the final stages 7.