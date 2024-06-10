Crawley Town face a big battle ahead as they square off against some big clubs.Crawley Town face a big battle ahead as they square off against some big clubs.
How the 2024/25 League One table is predicted to look as summer rebuilds gather pace, including Peterborough United, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Reading

Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:23 BST
Posh will be hoping it’s third time lucky next season as they look to crack the promotion nut.

But Darren Ferguson will have a lot of work ahead to craft a squad capable of going that extra step.

Interest is high in Posh stars such as Harrison Burrows, with a big money move on the cards as the summer progresses.

Abraham Odoh has already signed up for the task ahead after a switch from Harrogate, with more ins to follow

But how is the final table likely to look? Here we look at the predicted League One table, with finishing positions based on each side’s odds with SkyBet to win the league.

3/1

1. Birmingham City

3/1 Photo: Cameron Smith

8/1

2. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Ashley Allen

9/1

3. Rotherham United

9/1 Photo: George Wood

9/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

9/1 Photo: Michael Steele

