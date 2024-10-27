Peterborough Sports have been handed a home tie in the FA Trophy second round against Chelmsford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelmsford play in the National League South, so the same level as Sports who created club history last season by reaching the quarter-finals before losing at Gateshead. The tie will take place at PIMS Park on November 16.

Meanwhile Sports joint-manager Michael Gash admits he let his side down by picking up a first-half red card in Saturday’s National League North clash with Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the veteran player will be appealing a decision to dismiss him for alleged foul and abusive language towards an official. It’s only the second red card in Gash’s long and illustrious non-league playing career. The red card had a big impact on the game as it was still 0-0 when it was shown eight minutes before the break. KIdderminster then scored the only goal of the game two minutes into the second-half.

Michael Gash in action for Peterborough Sports v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo Darren Wiles.

The defeat left Sports in 19th place, two places and four points outside the relegation zone. They are back in action at in-form Leamington on Saturday and a probable three-match suspension for the boss means attempts to sign a fresh player or two will intensify. The city side were on the hunt last week without success. They need cover for injured central defenders Ashton Fox (back) and MJ Kamson Kamara (foot). Gash, who made his name as a striker, played at the back against Kidderminster and midfielder Oisin Gallagher took over after Gash was dismissed.

"I take responsibility for the red card,” Gash said. “I feel like I’ve let the side down. I can’t say too much about the decision, but I will be appealing. It’s only the second red card of my career and the other was for two yellows in the same game. I don’t have a reputation for getting into trouble with officials.

"The decision had a big impact on the game. The first-half was pretty even. We knew they would have plenty of the ball, but we were comfortable. When we went down to 10 men they did dominate and it was a killer blow to concede so early in the second-half, but the players defended really well after that to restrict the chances they had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got into some good areas ourselves, but we couldn’t find the decisive pass. In the circumstances we did well against one of the top sides in the league who have some quality players. We are low on numbers right now, but we competed well which convinces me we are not far off being a top side ourselves. One or two new players would make a difference.

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo Darren Wiles.

"Those who did play yesterday were outstanding though. Their effort and commitment can never be questioned. We have another tough game against Leamington now. They came up last year, but they’ve started really well and drew at King’s Lynn yesterday.”