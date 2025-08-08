Historic day approaches for Bourne Town FC as Stamford AFC and Spalding United also start the serious stuff, FA Cup progress for March Town

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Bourne Town play the first step four match in the club’s history on Saturday when Coleshill Town visit the Abbey Lawn for a Northern Premier Midlands Division match (3pm).

‘The Wakes’ won back-to-back United Counties League promotions to win a place at the same level as AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

It’s also the opening day of the Southern Premier Division Central season as title fancies Spalding United travel to newly-promoted Real Bedford and Stamford AFC entertain Alvechurch (3pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spalding have signed former Forest Green Rovers midfielder Alfie Bendle. The 20 year-old had played in a couple of friendlies for ‘The Tulips’ as a trialist.

March Town have joined Blackstones and Bourne Town in the preliminary round of the FA Cup after winning an extra preliminary round replay 4-1 at Soham Town Rangers on Tuesday. Samuel Green scored twice with new signing James Hill-Seekings and Toby Allen also on target.

FC Peterborough must overcome a long trip to FC Clacton to maintain their unbeaten start to the Thurlow Nunn Division One season on Saturday.

SELECTED SATURDAY GAMES

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Blackstones v Eastwood CFC, Sherwood Colliery v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech v Kimberley MW.

Premier Division South: Easington Sports v Yaxley, Nuneaton v March

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Clacton v FC Peterborough.

Related topics:Spalding United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice