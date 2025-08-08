Historic day approaches for Bourne Town FC as Stamford AFC and Spalding United also start the serious stuff, FA Cup progress for March Town
‘The Wakes’ won back-to-back United Counties League promotions to win a place at the same level as AFC Rushden & Diamonds.
It’s also the opening day of the Southern Premier Division Central season as title fancies Spalding United travel to newly-promoted Real Bedford and Stamford AFC entertain Alvechurch (3pm).
Spalding have signed former Forest Green Rovers midfielder Alfie Bendle. The 20 year-old had played in a couple of friendlies for ‘The Tulips’ as a trialist.
March Town have joined Blackstones and Bourne Town in the preliminary round of the FA Cup after winning an extra preliminary round replay 4-1 at Soham Town Rangers on Tuesday. Samuel Green scored twice with new signing James Hill-Seekings and Toby Allen also on target.
FC Peterborough must overcome a long trip to FC Clacton to maintain their unbeaten start to the Thurlow Nunn Division One season on Saturday.
SELECTED SATURDAY GAMES
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Blackstones v Eastwood CFC, Sherwood Colliery v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech v Kimberley MW.
Premier Division South: Easington Sports v Yaxley, Nuneaton v March
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: Clacton v FC Peterborough.
