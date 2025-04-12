Heroic effort from 9-man Stamford AFC, Bourne Town can still win title, play-offs still on for Spalding United, FC Peterborough, March Town and Blackstones

James Hill-Seekings in action for Bourne against Belper United. Photo Dave Mears

Nine-man Stamford AFC claimed an outstanding point to preserve their place in the Southern Premier Division Central play-off spots.

‘The Daniels’ fought out a 1-1 draw at Stratford, the team directly below them in the table, and led thanks to a penalty on the stroke of half-time from Joao Tavares Monteiro Varela. The hosts equalised early in the second-half and then things really got difficult for Stamford. Connor Bartle was shown a straight red card on the hour mark and Graham Drury’s men were down to nine men when Jack Duffy was also despatched in the 85th minute.

But Stamford defended heroically and kept a dominant home side at bay even through five minutes of added time. Their reward is a two-point lead over Stratford ahead of an Easter Saturday home game with mid-table Banbury and a mouthwatering derby at Spalding United on Easter Monday.

Spalding have a four-point gap to bridge to Stamford with only three games left to do it. ‘The Tulips’ blew a chance to make some ground today as they were held 0-0 at home to Alvechurch.

Action from the Lincs Senior Trophy Final between Bourne Town and Lincoln United. Photo Dave Mears

Third-placed Bourne Town, who have already secured a play-off spot, are three points off the top of the United Counties Premier Division North after a 2-1 home win over Belper United. Leaders Lincoln United and second-placed Eastwood CFC fought out a 2-2 draw. Bourne were behind after 3 minutes, but goals from Henry Dunn and James Hill-Seekings turned things around.

The regular season comes to a conclusion over the Easter weekend with Bourne hosting Hucknall on Saturday before travelling to Harrowby on Monday.

Improving Deeping Rangers still need three points to secure their safety in this division despite a 3-0 home win over bottom club Shirebrook. Byron Adiado struck twice with Josh Moreman also on target. Deeping host Harrowby on Saturday before closing the season at Wisbech Town on Monday. The Fenman also still need three points to be sure of staying up. Sam Bennett scored twice in a 2-2 draw against Heanor today.

Yaxley secured their safety at Premier Division South level with a 2-1 win over Lutterworth Town. Jezz Goldson-Williams and Matthew Harris-Hercules scored the goals.

March Town still need points to be sure of their play-off place after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of rivals Daventry. ‘The Hares’ should be okay as they have strugglers Bugbrooke St Michael and Yaxley to play.

Blackstones all but confirmed their play-off spot after goals from Will Bestwick and Jamie Short secured a 2-0 win over Coalville.

Bourne Town had been beaten 3-1 by UCL Premier Division rivals Lincoln United in the Lincs Senior Trophy in a midweek Final at Boston United. Zak Munton scored a brilliant second-half goal for Bourne, but the damage had already been done as Lincoln led 3-0 at half-time.

FC Peterborough stayed two points shy of a play-off place with two games to go in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. The city side won 3-0 at at Leiston with Will Hatfield among the scorers. FC Peterborough’s final two regular season matches are at home to Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday and at bottom club Swaffham on Monday. The final game for rivals Diss is at champions Haverhill Rovers.

Peterborough Sports lost 2-0 at Alfreton in a National League North fixture.

RESULTS

National League North: Alfreton Town 2, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Spalding United 0, Alvechurch 0; Stratford 1, Stamford AFC (Varela).

UCL Premier Division North: Bourne Town 2 (Dunn, Hill-Seekings), Belper 1; Deeping Rangers 3 (Adiado 2, Moreman), Shirebrook 0, Wisbech Town 2 (Bennett 2), Heanor 2.

UCL Premier Division South: Yaxley 2 (Goldson-Williams, Harris-Hercules), Lutterworth Town 1, March Town 0, Daventry 1.

UCL Division One: Blackstones 2 (Bestwick, Shirt), Coalville 0.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Parson Drove 0, Harwich & Parkston 1; Holland FC 0, Pinchbeck United 3 (Melson, Slater, Tate); Leiston 0, FC Peterborough 3; Whitton 1, Holbeach United 2 (Gadzia, Hamilton).