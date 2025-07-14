Steven Fletcher is still looking for a new club following his release from Wrexham in the summer.placeholder image
Steven Fletcher is still looking for a new club following his release from Wrexham in the summer.

Here's 25 players with League One experience who are still free agents and could do a job Peterborough United, including a Wrexham promotion winner, experienced former Huddersfield Town stars and a Scottish international defender

Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:43 BST
Out of work footballers have been finding themselves new clubs since their contracts expired at the start of July

But there are still plenty of quality and experienced pros out there who are in need of a new club with the 2025/26 EFL season less than three weeks away.

Here are just some of the free agents with League One experience who could do a job for Posh.

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham

1. Steven Fletcher

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers

2. Scott Sinclair

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers Photo: Getty Images

Position: Striker Last club: Blackpool

3. Jordan rhodes

Position: Striker Last club: Blackpool Photo: Getty Images

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers

4. Chris Martin

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers Photo: Getty Images

