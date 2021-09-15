Hat-trick for young son of former Peterborough United star, seven goals for Netherton striker, Ali the greatest as FC Peterborough shoot up to second

Action from Polonia (red) 2, Thorpe Wood Rangers 6 in Division One of the Junior Alliance Under 12 League. Photo: David Lowndes.

Isaac Baker, Harry Grummitt and Joe Halfhide all struck hat-tricks as Deeping Rangers beat Peterborough Northern Star 11-0 in Under 13 Division One on the opening day of the Peterborough Junior Alliance season. Kurtis Simmons hit a hat-trick and finished on the losing side as Yaxley were beaten 5-3 by Netherton. Oliver Osborne scored four as Netherton beat Spalding 7-0 in Under 14 Division Two. In Division One Evan Watkins’ treble helped Nene Valley to a 5-3 win over Terrington.

In the Cambs Womens League Emily Johnson scored seven times as reigning champions Netherton United won 15-1 at Histon in Division One. Yasmin Green netted four times. Netherton’s Development team did less well in Division Two as they were crushed 22-1 by Swavesey Spartans. Cardea’s first game in the top flight was a5-0 success at Leverington with ace striker Emma Pollard scoring twice. A Posh Foundation team won 4-0 at Deeping in Division Three.

Bonnie Blake scored four as Girls United opened their Under 13 campaign in the Cambs Girls League with a 7-1 win over Spalding. Holly Plummer struck twice as Girls United started the Under 15 season with a 3-0 win over March.

Action from Polonia (red) v Thorpe Wood Rangers under 12s at Nene Valley Community Centre. Photo: David Lowndes.

In the Peterborough Mens League Arslan Ali scored four as FC Peterborough shot up to second in Division One with a 10-0 thrashing of Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Adrian Mizia scored six in a 10-2 win for Eunice over Deeping.

Netherton United Reserves beat Orton Rangers 4-2 in a battle of two Division Two sides with 100 per cent records. Hashim Hussain scored twice for Netherton who move to the top of the table. Polonia made it two wins from two games with a 5-4 success over Stilton Reserves. Karol Narojczyk scored all five Polonia goals. FC Hampton and Glinton & Northborough both recorded their first wins of the season.

Charlie Bosett scored twice as Cardea picked up a first win of the Division One season, 4-2 at Whittlesey Reserves. Cardea Reserves dropped their first Division Three points in a 3-3 draw with Hampton.

Thorpe Wood Rangers are three wins from three matches in Division Four. They made it 21 goals in those games with a 4-0 win at Rippingale & Folkingham as Benji Whittaker bagged a hat-trick. Sutton Bridge lead the way with four straight wins. They saw off Orton Rangers Reserves 4-1. Nene Park Feeder are the early leaders in Division Five. They beat Deeping Rangers Development 3-1 to make it six points from two matches.