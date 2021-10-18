‘Handbags’ between officials causes an Under 12 League game to be abandoned, young Feetham hits Feeder for six and ‘Howes’ that for a magnificent seven?
An under 12 Peterborogh & District Junior Alliance Division One match between leaders Peterborough Northern Star and Park Farm Pumas was abandoned yesterday (October 17) because of ‘handbags’ after a disagreement between a club referee and a club assistant referee.
A league spokesman said: ‘A club official reffed the game and a disagreement with his decisions from a club linesmen led to handbags so he abandoned the match. Reports from all concerned have gone to county.’
Stamford Yellows beat Whittlesey Royals 3-0 in Under 12 Division Two at ‘The Field of Dreams’ on Sunday morning. Stamford Reds are second in this section after a 7-2 win over Feeder thanks to six goals from Elliot Feetham.
Finley Howes (7) and Alan Wolny (5) led the scoring spree as Under 12 Division Three leaders Hampton beat Riverside 16-1.
The only game played in Under 13 Division One was a clash between top two Deeping Rangers and Thorpe Wood Rangers. Deeping won 2-0 with goals from Isiah Button (penalty) and Harvey Grummitt.