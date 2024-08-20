Great Scott on fire as ICA Sports return in style and terrific opening day results for other new entrants

Action from FC Peterborough Development (blue) 4, Hampton United 1. Photo David Lowndes.

​Former Premier League outfit ICA Sports returned to the Peterborough League in style on Saturday.

​The city side quit the competition four years ago because of a shortage of players and they’ve had to start again as a Division Four club.

They won’t be there for long though if the evidence of their opening game against Glinton & Newborough Reserves is a reliable guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ICA romped to a 10-1 win with Scott Westley claiming a double hat-trick, Cameron Guest hitting a treble and Ryan Guest also netting.

Action from FC Peterborough Development (blue) 4, Hampton United 1. Photo David Lowndes.

Two new teams clashed at Fulbridge Road with FC Peterborough’s Development team easing to a 4-1 win over Hampton Rangers. Reece Burnham, Kevin Fernandes, Oliver Nosal and Ruben Soares scored for the winners.

Peterborough Rangers have entered a reserve team this season and they opened up with a 4-0 success at fellow newbies Wittering Reserves. Blaze Snell (2), Luke Rozario and Oscar Finley scored their goals.

The new Next Gen team started life as a Peterborough League club with a 6-2 Division Four win over Ketton Sports Blue. Chatiem Jok (2), Lucas NoÃ, Naveed Ali, Kofi-Kubi Nkansah and Ibrahim Ahmed were their scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ketton are another former top-flight side starting out at the bottom. They have two teams in Division Four and their Black team beat Peterborough Lions 5-1. Sam Thompson scored four.

Action from FC Peterborough Development (blue) 4, Hampton United 1. Photo David Lowndes.

Divisions Two and Three also kicked off last weekend with South Lincs Swifts (9-0 v Uppingham Reserves) and Netherton A (8-0 at Whaplode Drove Reserves) the biggest winners in the lower division. Kieron McConnell bagged a hat-trick for the Swifts. Nuno Marujo did likewise for Netherton.

In Division Two Luke Cramp hit a hat-trick as Stamford Bels Reserves scored five unanswered second-half goals to win 6-1 at Deeping United Reserves and Tijami Babatunde scored twice as Hampton United Reserves beat Leverington Sports Reserves 5-3.

There os a packed programme of midweek matches in the Peterborough League on Tuesday night. All results on the FA’s Full Time website.

Premier and Division One write-up to appear online after the midweek games.