Great Scott on fire as ICA Sports return in style and terrific opening day results for other new entrants
The city side quit the competition four years ago because of a shortage of players and they’ve had to start again as a Division Four club.
They won’t be there for long though if the evidence of their opening game against Glinton & Newborough Reserves is a reliable guide.
ICA romped to a 10-1 win with Scott Westley claiming a double hat-trick, Cameron Guest hitting a treble and Ryan Guest also netting.
Two new teams clashed at Fulbridge Road with FC Peterborough’s Development team easing to a 4-1 win over Hampton Rangers. Reece Burnham, Kevin Fernandes, Oliver Nosal and Ruben Soares scored for the winners.
Peterborough Rangers have entered a reserve team this season and they opened up with a 4-0 success at fellow newbies Wittering Reserves. Blaze Snell (2), Luke Rozario and Oscar Finley scored their goals.
The new Next Gen team started life as a Peterborough League club with a 6-2 Division Four win over Ketton Sports Blue. Chatiem Jok (2), Lucas NoÃ, Naveed Ali, Kofi-Kubi Nkansah and Ibrahim Ahmed were their scorers.
Ketton are another former top-flight side starting out at the bottom. They have two teams in Division Four and their Black team beat Peterborough Lions 5-1. Sam Thompson scored four.
Divisions Two and Three also kicked off last weekend with South Lincs Swifts (9-0 v Uppingham Reserves) and Netherton A (8-0 at Whaplode Drove Reserves) the biggest winners in the lower division. Kieron McConnell bagged a hat-trick for the Swifts. Nuno Marujo did likewise for Netherton.
In Division Two Luke Cramp hit a hat-trick as Stamford Bels Reserves scored five unanswered second-half goals to win 6-1 at Deeping United Reserves and Tijami Babatunde scored twice as Hampton United Reserves beat Leverington Sports Reserves 5-3.
There os a packed programme of midweek matches in the Peterborough League on Tuesday night. All results on the FA’s Full Time website.
Premier and Division One write-up to appear online after the midweek games.