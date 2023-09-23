Mark Jones scores for Peterborough Sports v South Shields. Photo: David Lowndes.

After collecting just four points from their first 12 matches at Thurlow Nunn Division One North level, the city side picked up six points in four days to jump outside the relegation zone.

An astonishing 8-1 midweek home over neighbours Whittlesey Athletic was followed by a 3-1 success at Needham Market Under 23s on Saturday.

Ayman Trabelsi (2) and Abulai Sanha scored yesterday, with Trabelsi also hitting a hat-trick against Whittlesey.

Jordan Nicholson in action for Peterborough Sports v South Shields. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey bounced back well to beat Leiston Reserves 5-3 on Saturday as Kieran Hibbins bagged a hat-trick.

Holbeach United are into the play-off places at this level after Connor Pilbeam scored twice in a 4-3 win over Swaffham at Carter’s Park.

Toby Allen scored four times as Wisbech Town hit a magnificent seven to power into the third qualifying round of the FA Vase. Chris Assombalonga (2) and Amir Ward also scored in a 7-2 romp at home to lower level Whitton Albion.

But Fenland rivals March Town bowed out 4-3 at home to Mildenhall despite two goals from Declan Rogers.

Yaxley have moved to within two points of second placed March Town in the United Counties Premier Division South after a 3-0 success at Desborough Town. Matthew Harris-Hercules, Rio Henson and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored for the Cuckoos.

In Division One Bourne Town moved to within a point of leaders Clipstone with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Birstall United Social. James Hill-Seekings claimed the winning goal two minutes from time after a first-half strike from Jake Sansby.

Stamford AFC won for the first time in four Southern League Premier Division Central games as goals from Lee Shaw, Joe Burgess and Jack Duffy saw off Stourbridge 3-0 in front of 469 fans at the Zeeco Stadium.

Six different players found their way onto the scoresheet for Spalding United – including former Peterborough United Under 21 skipper Kyle Barker – as they maintained their perfect start to their Northern Premier Midlands campaign with a 6-1 win over Shepshed Dynamo at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium. The attendance at this game was 330.

Peterborough Sports are next-to-bottom of National League North after a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of second-placed South Shields.

Mark Jones fired Sports in front, while Dan Lawlor converted a late penalty in front of a decent crowd of 445.

Full Sports report to follow

RESULTSSaturday, September 23

FA Vase

Second qualifying round: March Town 3 (Rogers 2, Burrows), Mildenhall 4; Wisbech Town 7 (Allen 4, Assombalonga 2, Ward), Whitton United 2.

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 2 (M. Jones, Lawlor), South Shields 4.

Southern League:

Premier Central Division: Stamford AFC (Shaw, Burgess, Duffy), Stourbridge 0.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 6 (Clifton. Walker, Graham, Draper, Stainfield, Barker), Shepshed Dynamo 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Newark & Sherwood Utd 2, Pinchbeck United 2 (Ibeneme, Williams).

Premier Division South: Desborough 0, Yaxley 3 (Harris-Hercules, Henson, Nicholson-Barfoot).

Division One: Birstall United 1, Bourne Town 2 (Sansby, Hill-Seekings); St Andrews 0, Blackstones (Venni).

Thurlow Nunn League