Good weekend for Deeping Rangers, a goal for local star now at March Town, plus first UCL fixtures
Striker Ryan Lennon, who played at Blackstones last season, has moved up a level to the United Counties Premier Division, while full-back Luke Clemenson has also joined Rangers.
Josh Moreman and Jonnie Lockie scored the goals against Grantham. Deeping now play Harrowby in the final at Grantham Town FC on Saturday.
Newly-promoted UCL Premier Division side Bourne have signed centre-back Brad Gothard from Newark & Sherwood United.
Summer signing Dan Cotton was among the scorers for March Town as they saw off Soham Town Rangers 5-2 in a weekend friendly. Cotton has also played locally for Spalding United and Yaxley. Ben Seymour-Shove (2) and Ben Tait were also among the March goalscorers.
Opening fixtures for local UCL teams on Saturday, July 27 include Bourne v AFC Mansfield, Kimberley Miners Welfare v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town v Lincoln United, Newport Pagnell v Yaxley, Blackstones v Sandiacre Town.