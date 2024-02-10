Kidderminster Harriers manager Phil Brown. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

​But joint manager Michael Gash believes that could be a good thing for his side, although there is an 8am Saturday pitch inspection planned after two days of heavy rain.

The Harriers have won all four National League games since charismatic former Premier League manager Phil Brown took charge and will be hot favourites to stop Sports reaching the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in the club’s history at PIMS Park (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports are 16th in the National League North Division, but have proven difficult to beat in recent games.

Phil Brown (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images).

"Now Kidderminster have given themselves a great chance of avoiding relegation they might not be too concerned about the Trophy,” Gash said.

“A lot of National League clubs don’t see the competition as a priority these days even though the final is at Wembley.

“Only six of the last 16 teams are National League sides, but we don’t really care what team they bring as we will definitely be going all out for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge game for us. The prize money isn’t that much, but every little helps and if we can win this game, and create some club history, who knows where we will end up.

"Obviously we are underdogs against a club who been full-time for a long time, but that also doesn’t bother us. It’s never an easy game for away teams at our place.”

Brown managed Hull City in the Premier League and has also managed Derby County and Preston North End among other clubs.

Gash is a former Kidderminster player and scored as they knocked his hometown club Posh out of the 2013-2014 FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had some great days at the club,” Gash added. “I have special memories of the place, beating Peterborough in the FA Cup and just missing out on promotion to the Football League by two points behind Mansfield.”

Sports will have key midfielder Dan Lawlor back after his two-match suspension, while they also hope to have centre forward Mark Jones back after injury.

Powerful centre-back Connor Johnson returned from a lengthy injury absence last weekend.

Sports boosted their squad at the back end of last week by signing former Cambridge United and King’s Lynn Town centre-back Rory McAuley (34) on a permanent deal and versatile Lincoln City player Elicha Ahui (20) on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played with Rory at Cambridge and Lynn,” Gash said. “He’s a good player and a great lad, while Elicha can play in central midfield, which he prefers, or at right-back.

"We needed some bodies in after losing Dion Sembie-Ferris.”