We’re lining up in a 4-3-1-2 formation against a team who have enjoyed an outstanding season after winning promotion alongside Posh last term.
1. WILL BLACKMORE
Time to see what this 19 year-old goalkeeper can do. He's a good size and there won't be any pressure on him.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
I'm playing Ward at right-back where he's performed solidly before. His pace will come in handy against a speedy opponents in CJ Hamilton.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. JOSH KNIGHT
He deserves to finish a fine second-half of the season as a starting centre-back.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
If we're playing the kids, we have to play the best of them all. Could it be a farewell appearance for the 19 year-old defender?
Photo: Joe Dent