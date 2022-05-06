No Caption ABCDE

Give the Peterborough United kids a chance!

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann says he will give youngsters a chance against Blackpool in Saturday’s final Championship match of the season so our team includes five players under the age of 21.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 6th May 2022, 12:09 pm

We’re lining up in a 4-3-1-2 formation against a team who have enjoyed an outstanding season after winning promotion alongside Posh last term.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

Time to see what this 19 year-old goalkeeper can do. He's a good size and there won't be any pressure on him.

2. JOE WARD

I'm playing Ward at right-back where he's performed solidly before. His pace will come in handy against a speedy opponents in CJ Hamilton.

3. JOSH KNIGHT

He deserves to finish a fine second-half of the season as a starting centre-back.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

If we're playing the kids, we have to play the best of them all. Could it be a farewell appearance for the 19 year-old defender?

