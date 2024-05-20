Girls United U16s celebrate their Hunts County Cup FInal triumph.

​Girls United have enjoyed a superb season throughout the club.

​The city side completed a hat-trick of Hunts County Cup successes as they won the Under 14 and the Under 16 finals at Yaxley FC at the weekend to add to an earlier triumph for the club’s under 12 team.

And the club’s Under 13 side can celebrate a treble of their own as they stepped up an age group to win the Hunts Under 14 Cup. They had already won the Cambs Under 13 League and Cup double.

The Under 14 County Final was an all-city affair with Girls United beating ICA Sports 6-0. Bonnie Blake scored twice with Lexi Duff, Harper Graham, Evie Roe and Jessica Price also on target.

Girls United Under 13s celebrate a superb season. Photo David Lowndes.

The Under 16 Final was a ding-dong affair with Huntingdon Town which Girls United won 6-5 thanks to hat-tricks from Sienna Hall and Alanis Smith.

The Under 13s didn’t lose a competitive game all season after ending their league programme on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Swavesey Spartans with goals from Imogen Brattan and Lexi Duff.

The all-conquering youngsters scored 120 goals and conceded just 12 in 21 competitive matches!

City side Thorpe Wood Rangers also had cause to celebrate at the weekend as they clinched the Cambs Under 12A Division title with a 3-0 home win over Coton.

Girls United Under 16s celebrate their Hunts County Cup win.

There were two more goals for prolific striker Bella Toms in the final game of the season, while Lucy Hiles also netted. Toms finished the season with 31 goals in just 19 appearances.

Whittlesey Ladies are another team to have enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 campaign.

They completed a trophy treble with a 5-1 Cambs Womens League Cup Final victory over Fulbourn Institute at Newmarket Town FC.

Whittlesey were always in command thanks to two early goals from Tara Parker and anther from Alice Macnicol. Inevitably top scorer Emma Pollard joined in with two second-half goals.

Action from Girls United Under 13s (pink) with Swavesey. Photo David Lowndes.