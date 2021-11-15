Giant-killing Netherton United to face the conquerors of Peterborough United in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup

Action from Netherton United (red) v Knowle in the first round of the Women's FA Cup. Photo: Riger Ellison.

Netherton are one of only two tier seven sides left in the competition following their thrilling 3-2 extra time win over higher-level Knowle FC at the Grange yesterday. They had never previously reached the FA Cup first round.

Long Eaton is another step up though. They play in the National League Midlands Division - alongside Posh who they beat 4-0 in the first round.

Co-incidentally Long Eaton knocked Netherton out at the second qualifying round stage last season by a 7-1 margin after ‘winning’ the second half 5-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netherton manager Lee Martin said: “ We’re delighted to be given an opportunity to pit ourselves against a tier 4 National Lague side. Long Eaton are an incredibly strong team, and having just knocked Posh out of the competition we’re under no illusion of the huge challenge they present being three tiers higher than us! “But we’re just elated to be this far in the competition. We’ll go and enjoy the experience as we always do.”