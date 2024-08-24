Ryan Fryatt (4) scores the winning goal for Peterborough Sports against Buxton. Photo David Lowndes.

A goal from centre-back Ryan Fryatt was enough to deliver a first win of the National League North season for Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

Sports beat a Buxton team who had won their previous league games after Fryatt rose highest to head home an 18th minute corner.

Sports are up to 17th ahead of a short, but tough trip, to King’s Lynn Town on Monday (3pm kick off). Lynn are sixth with nine points from four games after a 1-0 win at struggling Marine yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lillianna Armstrong reports from PIMS Park: ‘Peterborough Sports started off their bank holiday weekend in style, recording their first league win of the 2024/25 season against a Buxton side who came into the game unbeaten and with maximum points on the board.

Ryan Fryatt celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Buxton. Photo David Lowndes.

The game started fairly evenly with both sides battling for a decent hold of possession. Josh Popoola had a great chance for Buxton on nine minutes but his effort was brilliantly blocked by Fryatt. It was Fryatt who then broke the deadlock for Sports on 18 minutes when he rose highest at a corner to beat his man and head home from close range. Chances for both sides were then fairly limited and Sports took the one-goal advantage into the interval.

After the break, The Turbines came out with some added firepower and created a number of decent chances as well as defending well. Just three minutes after the restart, Dan Jarvis saw a deflected effort just trickle past the far post. Lincoln City loanee MJ Kamson-Kamara then saw a header from a corner cleared off the line just after the hour mark and then former Peterborough UNited youngster Will Van Lier also saw a headed effort palmed away by the Buxton ‘keeper.

On 83 minutes, Buxton had two great chances to draw level, but Peter Crook made an excellent save and then Fryatt produced another vital block to deny the close range chances.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports (5-3-2): Crook; Felix, Fryatt, Gash, Kamson-Kamara, Putman; Gallagher, Van Lier (sub Alban-Jones 67 mins), Jarvis (sub Goodman 74 mins); Jones (sub Gyasi 84 mins), Sembie-Ferris. Subs not used: Tootle & Lawlor.

The Peterborough Sports' defensive wall blocks a Buxton free kick. Photo David Lowndes.

Buxton (4-2-3-1): Grant; Lusala, Burton, Williams, Mann (sub Granite 81 mins); Kirby, Ravenhill (sub Trueman 80 mins); Stobbs (Fitzhugh 45 mins), Sault (sub Pedro 64 mins), Popoola; Elliott (sub Tomlinson 71 mins)