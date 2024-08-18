Mark Jones (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports joint boss Michael Gash bemoaned his side’s lack of attacking quality as they slipped to an undeserved 1-0 defeat at Warrington Town last Saturday.

After a scrappy, and even, first-half which finished goalless Gash felt his side were by far the superior team after the break, but they couldn’t make an abundance of possession count and then lost the game to a 71st minute free kick which flew straight into the net.

"We haven’t deserved to lose either of our first two games,” Gash insisted. “But we weren’t clinical enough in this game and if you don’t take your chances you will get punished.

"We almost scored in the first couple of minutes as they cleared one off the line, but we then became too frantic. When we calmed down after the break we were much the better side and dominated the ball.

"We played some good stuff and got into some great positions, but we just couldn’t finish things off. It was a very frustrating afternoon for us.

"When we do start scoring I expect us to on a roll and keep scoring. We have some good options up top this season and maybe we just need a bit of luck for our first goal.

"There’s certainly not much wrong with most of our play. It's just the last bit, but I am confident that will come.”

Dion Sembie-Ferris saw his shot cleared off the line in the second minute and substitute striker Mark Jones, who impressed after coming on a substitute, headed against the crossbar just before the only goal of the game.

Sports are quickly back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Hereford United who have picked up four points from their opening two matches.

Sports then host Buxton at PIMS Park on Saturday (August 24) before the short trip to King’s Lynn Town on Bank Holiday Monday. Both matches are 3pm starts.