Free places are available through Peterborough City Council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Touch Football Academy has announced new festive football days for boys and girls between the age of five an 12 this festive period.

The classes will take place on December 21 and 22 as well as January 2 and 3 at Netherton United’s The Grange on Charlotte Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The days will last from 10am to 2pm and will include football, crafts and team building activities.

Classes are being run by the One Touch Football Academy.

Parents can their children a place on the days for free using Peterborough City Council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme, which offers fully funded holiday places to eligible children and young people.

To book, visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk/haf-provision/.

The activities will be provided by experienced FA and UEFA qualified coaches.

One Touch has also recently announced a new partnership with Jack Hunt School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme offers the opportunity for students aged between 16-19 to study three A Level subjects at Jack Hunt School while developing their football through high quality coaching and competitive matches after school every day.

Mr Jon Hebblewaite, headteacher from Jack Hunt School said: “This exciting opportunity will allow us to offer students the prospect to study A-levels in a school setting but also have the chance to play football every single day. This partnership is a real fusion where learning and football come together to offer the ultimate educational environment for students to learn and thrive.”

Students will be based at Jack Hunt School and they will learn and train daily, plus they will play in competitive matches on a Wednesday afternoon with One Touch Football Academy.