Former £25m Premier League and international star seen training with Spalding United

Yannick Bolasie playing for Everton.

The 32-year-old winger, who has 44 international caps and nine goals, was seen training with the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands side in a video posted by the club on Monday (June 21).

Bolasie started his career at Rushden and Diamonds and, after spells at Hillingdon Borough and Floriana in Malta, made his breakthrough in the Football League with Plymouth Argyle.

He soon rose through the ranks and, in the 2012/13 season, helped Crystal Palace achieve promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

He would make 90 Premier League appearances for The Eagles before joining Everton for a reported £25m fee.

His time in blue was disrupted by injuries though as he struggled to establish himself after suffering an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in a match against Manchester United in December 2016.

Loan spells with Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Sporting Lisbon and Middlesbrough followed before he became a free agent this summer.

It is unlikely Spalding are plotting a move for the winger but he is known to be good friends with Spalding manager Gaby Zakuani, the two played together for DR Congo after both debuting in 2013.

It is likely, the training session was just a chance for Bolasie to work on his fitness while he looks for a new club and to pass on some of his knowledge to the Spalding players in the process.

The club tweeted: “Huge thanks to Yannick Bolasie for giving his time up and working with Gaby Zakuani and the rest of the squad.

Yanncik, himself, added: “Gaby and I have been friends for years and I wanted to come and help the Spalding lads out and pass on some knowledge, it was very enjoyable.”