Former Peterborough United youth team players wins a World Cup winners medal, plus key man signs for Stamford AFC and star man leaves Bourne Town

A former Peterborough United youth team player was part of the England squad that retained their Seniors World Cup title in Thailand on Saturday.

Striker Michael Frew was joined in the squad by Stamford AFC clubmate Jon Challinor who was part of the squad that won the World crown last season.

Frew was used mainly from the bench, but the 40 year-old managed to score his first England goal in a 1-1 draw with Iran, a result that secured qualification from their group.

Challinor had been on target in a 4-1 win over Uruguay before skippering the side to a 3-2 win over Thailand. England also beat Vietnam 2-1 before crushing New Zealand 5-0 in the semi-final.

Australia were England’s final opponents and Challinor was on target in a 2-2 draw which led to scenes of high farce during a penalty shootout.

Former Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Luke McCormick saved the first Australian penalty, but was deemed to have moved during the taking of the kick.

McCormick - who had been booked during the game - was then sent off by the match referee which sparked a huge protest from the England camp.

The red card was then rescinded with the shoot-out resuming and Australia scoring their re-taken spot kick. McCormick made another save later in the shoot-out but fell foul of the officials again for the same indiscretion.

Australia again converted the re-taken penalty and, when England saw their fourth spot kick saved, the Aussies kept their nerve to run out 5-3 winners.

But it then turned out one of the Australian players should have been suspended for the final so England were awarded the trophy to continue their run of success in the tournament.

England have now won the competition eight times. It’s been held on 17 occasions.

STAMFORD AFC NEWS ‘Daniels’ talisman Jack Duffy has signed for another season at the Zeeco Stadium. The striker will enjoy his seventh season with Stamford. He’s scored 66 goals in 184 appearances for the club.

“It was an easy decision for me to stay,” Duffy insisted. “From day one the club has shown me love and support which in the world of football is hard to come by. I believe in what the gaffer is building and I want to be a part of it.”

BOURNE TOWN FC ‘The Wakes’ have suffered a blow with the retirement of star goalkeeper Dan Swan.

Swan has been a key man in back-to-back promotions with Bourne, but a rise to the Northern Premier League for the first time in the club’s history, and the extra travelling involved, has led to the popular number one quitting to concentrate on his family life.

Swan said: “My decision to down entirely to my growing family and my work. I know I will not be able to fully commit to the time needed for step four football. Pulling on a Bourne Town shirt on every week and becoming part of the club’s history has been a pleasure.

"It’s the best club I’ve ever played for.”