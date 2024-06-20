Will Lakin. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Former Peterborough Under 21 goalkeeper Will Lakin has joined Stamford AFC.

​Lakin has also played for Dulwich Hamlet and Yaxley FC and is the latest of several additions to the Daniels squad as they prepare for a second season at Southern League Premier Division Central level.

Stamford have also recruited centre-back Charlie Marzano from Kettering Town, while defender Ethan Young has returned to his hometown club from Scunthorpe United.

Forward Jack Holmes and midfielder Luke Redfern have also moved to the Zeeco Stadium. Both played for Halesowen Town last season.

Stamford have retained veteran forwards Jon Challinor and Michael Frew, but goalkeepers Michael Duggan and Dan Wallis have left the club.

Stamford have added League One side Rotherham United to their summer friendly schedule. The Millers. who are managed by former Posh and Stamford boss Steve Evans will play the Zeeco on Friday, July 19.

SPALDING UNITED

Former King’s Lynn forward Luke Johnson has joined ‘The Tulips’ from Gorleston FC.