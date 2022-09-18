Former Peterborough United defender saves the day for Spalding, Yaxley's struggles continue, Blackstones and March on the up, Whittlesey Athletic involved in a thriller

Spalding United goalscorer Sam Cartwright in action during his Posh days against Arsenal Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But it could have been even better for the Tulips as Rob O’Brien saw a penalty late in the first-half saved after former Peterborough United defender Sam Cartwright had equalised an early home goal.

Yaxley are rooted to the bottom of the division with just one point from eight games after a predictable 3-0 defeat at leaders Halesowen who have won all seven of their league games.

March Town are up to second in Premier Division South of the United Counties after Rob Conyard scored twice in a 2-1 win over Oadby.

Wisbech and Deeping Rangers were both beaten 3-2 in Premier Division North. Will Bird scored twice for Deeping who lost at Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinchbeck had five different scorers in a 5-1 home win over Selston.

Blackstones also scored five in Division One to continue their strong start to the Division One campaign. They saw off West Bridgford 5-2 with Louie Venni scoring twice.

Bourne were beaten 2-1 at leaders Aylestone Park with Jake Showler scoring their goal. Blackstones are third, four points behind Aylestone.

Whitlesey Athletic played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Cornard in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League at Feldale Field. it was the first dropped points of the season for Cornard with Ollie Gale, Jones De Sousa and Jack Bates on target for Whittlesey.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 17

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Halesowen 3, Yaxley 0; Hinckley 1, Spalding United 1 (Cartwright).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Heanor 3, Wisbech 2 (Brooks, Zuerner); Kimberley MW 3, Deeping Rangers 2 (Bird 2), Pinchbeck 5 (Vieira, Peasgood, Weir-Daley, Williams, Foster), Selston 0.

Premier Division South: March 2 (Conyard 2), Oadby 1.

Division One: Aylestone Park 2, Bourne 1 (Showler); Blackstones 5 (Venni 2, Ferguson, Baines, H. Armiger), West Bridgford 2.