Max Booth (right) celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports v Chelmsford City. Photo Darren Wiles

Recent recruit Max Booth scored his first goal for the club as Peterborough Sports eased into the third round of the FA Trophy.

The city side beat National League South opposition Chelmsford City 2-0 at PIMS Park on Saturday. Booth struck early before Dan Jarvis wrapped up the points on the breakaway in the final moments. The draw for the third round will be made on Monday (November 18, 1pm).

Sports made a club record run to the quarter-finals last season and they have designs on going all the way to Wembley for the final in a competition which is far from a priority from the biggest clubs in the field.

And they made the perfect stay when Booth, who has stepped up several levels to join Sports from Stanway Pegasus, pounced on a piece of miscontrol from a Chelmsford defender to slot him from 12 yards in the seventh minute. Player-boss Michael Gash thought he had made it 2-0 with a powerful header just before the break, but Jake Hyde made a tremendous goal-line clearance.

Michael Gyasi in action for Peterborough Sports v Chelmsford City. Photo Darren Wiles

Sports bossed that first period, but Chelmsford improved after the break with Charlie Ruff, Hyde and Jordan Greenidge all threatening to equalise. The visitors sent goalkeeper Ted Collins up for a last-minute corner, but were punished when Sports cleared and Jarvis was able to run the ball into an empty net. Home ‘keeper Peter Crook had made a fine save to thwart Greenidge to concede that corner.

Sports also had chances to score before the killer second goal. Hugh Alban-Jones fired wide after good work from Jarvis at the start of the second-half before Michael Gyasi forced Collins into a decent save.

Sports lost impressive young centre-back Ben Lomax, who is on loan from League Two leaders Port Vale, to an early injury.

Sports are back in National League North action at home to Spennymoor Town next Saturday (November 23, 3pm).

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Van Lier, Jarvis, Alban-Jones, Bland, Gyasi, Gash, Lomax (sub Gallagher 11 mins), Booth. Unused substitutes: Elsom, Steele, Winters.

Yellow cards: Bland, Putman, Booth

Chelmsford City: Collins, James, Appiah (sub Williams 46 mins), Gale, Oguntayo; Bendle, Tamplin (sub Dunne 88 min); Foyo (Greenidge 83 mins), Ruff, Hockey (Kalala 75’); Hyde. Unused substitute: Eames.