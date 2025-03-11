First defeat in seven games for Peterborough Sports as Peterborough United youngster suffers 'nasty-looking' injury

Michael Gyasi (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against South Shields. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports suffered a first defeat in seven National League North on Tuesday night.

South Shields left PIMS Park with a 2-0 win under their belts. Sports maintained 11th place in the table thanks to results elsewhere. They host 10th-place Darlington on Saturday (3pm kick off).

A bumper crowd of 348, many doubtless attracted by reduced admission prices, saw the visitors win with a goal in each half. The second strike from Kyle Crossley eight minutes after the re-start killed the contest. Sports huffed and puffed, but until Dan Jarvis struck the crossbar 20 minutes from time they rarely looked like getting back into the game.

Centre-back MK Kamson-Kamara tested the Shields ‘keeper from a Matthew Bondswell free kick in the 14th minute, but a minute later Mackenzie Heaney netted at the other end. Kaine Felix had a chance to level almost immediately, but lost control of the ball enabling the ‘keeper to save.

The division’s top scorer Paul Blackett was thwarted by a fine Peter Crooks save and then blasted over from a good position. Sports striker MIchael Gyasi was denied by a great defensive block just before the break.

Sports appeared to run out of ideas quickly after the second goal They saw plenty of the ball and worked hard, but created very little.

And the night finished badly when on-loan Peterborough United defender Justin Osagie suffered ‘a nasty-looking injury’ according to Sports’ social media. He’d only been on the pitch as a substitute for 20 minutes.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Kamson-Kamara (sub Fryatt, 63 mins), Gash, Jarvis, Bondswell (sub Osagie, 73 mins, sub Challinor, 90 + 5 mins), Van Lier (sub Mukuna, 76 mins), Alban-Jones, Straughan-Brown, Felix (sub Muenda, 64 mins), Gyasi.