FC Peterborough lose unbeaten record, but not top spot, FA Trophy defeat for Bourne Town, March Town make cup progress, Spalding United snatch a late draw

Ayman Trabelsi (green army) shoots at goal for FC Peterborough v King's Park Rangers.

FC Peterborough lost their unbeaten record in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, bit stayed top of the table.

The city side went down 1-0 to Kings Park Rangers at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium to Halstead-based King’s Park Rangers who thus maintained their own undefeated record.

A second-half own goal from Romeo Ugbene, soon after team-mate Derrick Dadzie was sent off, proved to be the decisive moment. The visitors were also reduced to 10 men late in the game.

Whittlesey Athletic were also beaten at home at this level, 2-0 by Halesworth Town.

James Clifton (blue) scored a late equaliser for Spalding United at Stratford Town. Photo David Lowndes.

March Town smashed lower level Rainworth Miners Welfare 8-0 in the United Counties League Cup as Flo Tsagium hit a hat-trick and Toby Allen (2), James Hill-Seekings (2) and Denny Esorcio also netted.

‘The Hares’ were the only local winners as Blackstones, Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town all went out without scoring, although Stones were beaten after a penalty shootout.

Bourne Town lost their FA Trophy first qualifying round tie at home to Northern Premier Midlands Division rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds, 2-0 after conceding two early goals.

Stamford AFC stayed bottom of the Southern Premier Division Central after a 2-0 home loss to Bury Town. ‘The Daniels’ have no wins, two points and just two goals to their name.

Spalding stayed fifth after coming from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw at Stratford Town. Yusifu Ceesay and James Clifton scored the goals with the latter striking deep into injury time.

Spalding have a big game at Kettering Town next Tuesday (September 9) when Stamford are at home again against Redditch United.

Peterborough Sports were hammered 5-0 at home by Fylde in their National League North fixture on Saturday.

RESULTS

FA Trophy first qualifying round: Bourne Town 0, AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2.

National League North: Peterborough Sports 0, AFC Fylde 5.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 0, Bury Town 2; Stratford Town 2, Spalding United 2.

United Counties League Cup: Dronfield 0, Blackstones 0 – Dronfield won 3-2 on penalties; March Town 8 (Tsagium 3, Allen 2, Hill-Seekings 2, Escorcio), Rainworth Miners Welfare 0; Retford United 1, Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 0, Newark Town 3.

Premier Division South: Eynesbury Rovers 1, Yaxley 0.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough 0, King Park Rangers 1; Whittlesey Athletic 0, Halesworth Town 2.