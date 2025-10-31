FC Peterborough could face a 50-year old EFL goal-scoring legend
Cureton made history last weekend when becoming the first player to score in the top 10 tiers of English football. He netted his first goal for latest club King’s Park Rangers in a 4-1 Thurlow Nunn Division One win at Dussindale & Hellesdon last weekend.
FC Peterborough are at Suffolk-based King’s Park for a league game this weekend and could well line-up against the former Norwich City and Bristol Rovers striker. The city side are fifth with their hosts tomorrow sitting in second place.
Southern Premier Division Central leaders Spalding United are at eighth-placed Alvechurch tomorrow while rock-bottom Stamford AFc seek a first win of the season fellow relegation zone members Stourbridge.
There’s an attractive United Counties Premier Division derby tomorrow when Blackstones host Deeping Rangers (3pm).
SATURDAY FIXTURES
National League North: Peterborough Sports v Chorley.
Southern Premier Division Central: Alvechurch v Spalding United, Stourbridge v Stamford AFC.
Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Lichfield City v Bourne Town.
United Counties Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield v Wisbech Town, Blackstones v Deeping Rangers.
United Counties Premier Division South: Leicester Nirvana v March Town, Yaxley v Atherstone Town.
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Kings Park Rangers v FC Peterborough, Leiston Under 23s v Whittlesey Athletic.