FC Peterborough are top of the Premier Division and the club's development team won a battle of two sides with perfect records

FC Peterborough's Development team (blue) in action earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

​Unbeaten FC Peterborough Reserves have a three-point lead at the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division after hitting Oakham United for six last weekend.

​Tiago Dias struck twice for the table-toppers with Taylor Duthie, Cipriano Miranda, Evander Jose and Abulai Cassama also scoring.

The leaders are in Senior Cup first round action at Deeping United on Saturday so could be caught at the top if second-placed Warboys Town beat Uppingham Town. Uppingham are the only other unbeaten Premier Division side though.

Jake Thornton scored twice as Warboys won 3-0 at Leverington in their latest outing while Uppingham were beating Wittering Premiair 5-0.

Stanground Cardea Sports are third after a 2-1 win over Deeping Rangers Reserves with Gianni Forcellati scoring a 93rd minute winner.

Stamford Bels made it seven wins in seven games in Division One as goals from Kieran Duffy-Weeks, Jordan Neil and Zak Treweek secured a 3-0 success at Park Farm

Netherton United beat Wisbech Town Reserves 11-0 with seven different goalscorers. Kyial West scored four.

Hampton United claimed a notable 6-3 win over Whaplode Drove Rovers with Zack Fisher scoring twice.

Bourne Town Reserves lost for the first time in Division Two, 3-1 at Tydd Reserves who will benefit from their first team pulling out of the Premier Division.

Park Farm Reserves are top following a 4-1 success at Sutton Bridge United. Daniel Hall scored twice.

Neilas Srebalius was a hat-trick hero as third-placed Netherton Reserves won 6-1 at Polonia.

Netherton A lost their perfect playing record in Division Three after squandering a 2-0 lead at home to Moulton Harrox Reserves. Martin Sandall equalised with a brilliant goal after the city side had led through strikes from Ethan Price and Luke Elsom.

Two sides with 100% records met in Division Four with FC Peterborough Development winning 3-1 at NXT Gen. Younes Rihane and Winston Bayole were among the scorers for the winners.

ICA are top though after Scott Westley hit a hat-trick in a 7-0 romp against Hampton United A.