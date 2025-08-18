Favourable FA Cup ties for Bourne Town, March Town and Stamford AFC, but Spalding United have to hit the road again

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 13:38 BST
The FA Cup trophy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)placeholder image
The FA Cup trophy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
The FA Cup first qualifying round draw was generally kind to local non-league clubs with three receiving home ties.

Bourne Town will entertain fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division club Shepshed Dynamo, while Stamford AFC will entertain Coventry Sphinx who play a level below ‘The Daniels.’

United Counties Premier Division South side March Town also have a home tie against either Gorleston or Walsham Le Willows who meet in a preliminary round replay on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Spalding United are on the road again – they are playing their opening six Southern Premier Division Central games away from home – to Ilkeston Town who play at same level as ‘The Tulips’ albeit in the Northern Premier Division.

The ties will be played on Saturday, August 30.

Bourne have a Northern Premier Midlands game against Wellingborough Town at the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off). Bourne knocked Wellingborough out of the FA Cup on Saturday courtesy of a 2-1 away win.

Some local clubs are in FA Vase action in the first qualifying round this Saturday.

Vase fixtures: Deeping Rangers v Allexton & New Parks, Framlingham Town v Yaxley, Holbeach United v Kirby Muxloe, Mulbarton Wanderers v FC Peterborough, South Normanton Athletic v Blackstones, Wisbech Town v Woodbridge Town.

Related topics:Spalding UnitedCounties
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice