FA Vase success for Deeping Rangers, March Town, Pinchbeck United, Bourne and Blackstones, Stamford lose perfect record and top spot, Bank Holiday Monday fixtures

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Carter (blue) scored for Whittlesey Athletic.

A Ben Seymour-Shove goal ensured a 1-1 draw for Deeping who went on to win 4-3 on spot-kicks in their qualifying round tie. It was 3-3 after five penalties apiece before Deeping held their nerve to go through.

There were also Vase wins for Pinchbeck United, March Town, Bourne and Blackstones. Pinchbeck saw off South Lincolnshire neighbours Holbeach United 4-1, Rob Conyard and Danny Emmington scored the March goals in a 2-1 success over Huntingdon and James Hill-Seekings made it five goals in three games for Bourne with a double in a 3-1 win over Clipstone.

Joe Graham and Alfie Ferguson scored the goals for Blackstones in a 2-1 victory at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Alfie Ferguson scored for Blackstones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford AFC lost their 100 per cent winning record in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after Gresley Rovers held them to a 1-1 draw in front of 385 fans at the Zeeco Stadium. Harry Vince fired the Daniels into a third minurte lead, but Gresley were level by half-time as the home side lost top spot.

Spalding are sixth after a 1-1 draw at Coleshill with both goals arriving in the first seven minutes. Dylan Edge scored for the Tulips.

Yaxley are next to bottom after following a 9-1 defeat at Harborough on Tuesday with a 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Loughborough Dynamo yesterday in front of 67 fans at In2itive Park.

Whittlesey Athletic went down 2-1 at Norwich CBS in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. Jack Carter scored the Whittlesey consolation goal.

Spalding host Yaxley in the league on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm) when third-placed Stamford travel to second-placed Corby Town.

Pinchbeck and March are in United Counties League action on Monday.

RESULTSSaturday, August 27.

FA VASE: Bourne Town 3 (Hill-Seekings 2, Cox), Clipstone 1; Heanor Town 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Seymour-Shove) - Deeping won 4-3 on penalties, March Town 2 (Conyard, Emmington), Huntingdon 1; Pinchbeck United 4 (Johnson, Peasgood, Vieira, Weir-Daley) Holbeach United 1; Rainworth Miners Welfare 1, Blackstones 2 (Ferguson, Graham).

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE: MIdlands Division: Coleshill 1, Spalding United 1 (Edge), Stamford AFC 1 (Vince), Gresley 1; Yaxley 0, Loughborough Dynamo 3.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE: Premier Division North: Heather St Johns 1, Wisbech Town 2 (Onyon, Hudson).

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Division One North: FC Parson Drove 1, Great Yarmouth 1; Norwich CBS 2, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (J. Carter).

FIXTURES

Monday, August 29.