FA Vase joy for three local clubs, weary travellers Spalding United win again, Stamford AFC score a goal and a first step 4 success for Bourne Town

Zac Allen scored a late winning goal for Bourne Town in Bedworth. Photo Dave Mears.

Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United and Wisbech Town won their FA Vase first qualifying round ties on Saturday.

Byron Adiado scored twice with Ewan Fieldhouse, Harvey Thorne and Airidas Voveris also on target as Deeping beat Allexton & New Parks 5-0 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium

Marley Hamilton scored a late winning goal as Holbeach beat Kirby Muxloe 2-1 and Ron Conyard, Rob Harris and Andre Ward were the men on the mark for Wisbech in a 3-1 success over Woodbridge Town.

Yaxley were unlucky losers on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Framlingham, while FC Peterborough and Blackstones were beaten on the road at Mulbarton Wanderers and South Normanton Athletic respectively. Junior Augusto scored a late consolation goal for FC Peterborough in their 2-1 defeat.

Spalding United picked up their second win in four Southern Premier Division Central matches today, 1-0 at Stourbridge courtesy of a Dan Lawlor penalty. All four games for ‘The Tulips’ have been played away from home and they are on their travels again on Monday, although it’s a short hop to Stamford AFC.

Struggling Stamford picked up their second point after scoring their first goal in a 1-1 home draw with Halesowen Town on Saturday. Jake Duffy scored the second-half equaliser for Stamford.

And big congratulations to Bourne Town who won for the first time as a Northern Premier Midlands Division club, 2-1 at Bedworth United. Zac Allen bagged an injury time winner for Bourne after they had led early on through another Lewis Darlington goal. ‘The Wakes’ started the day bottom of the table, but three points lifted them up three places.

March Town are up to third in the United Counties Premier Division South after a 5-0 romp at Easington, but Whittlesey Athletic went down 2-1 at home to lowly Long Melford in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. Jack Carter grabbed a late goal for Whittlesey who failed to make the most of a dominant display.

Peterborough Sports were beaten 3-1 in their National League game at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday and slipped the bottom of the table as a result. Report to follow.

RESULTS

FA Vase first qualifying round: Deeping Rangers 5 (Adiado 2, Fieldhouse, Thorne, Voveris), Allexton & New Parks ; Framlingham Town 1, Yaxley 1 – Framlingham won 3-2 on penalties; Holbeach United 2, Kirby Muxloe 1; Mulbarton Wanderers 2, FC Peterborough 1 (Augusto); South Normanton Athletic 3, Blackstones 0; Wisbech Town 3 (Conyard, Harris, Ward), Woodbridge Town 1.

Southern Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 1, Halesowen Town 1; Stourbridge 0, Spalding United 1 (Lawlor).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bedworth United 1, Bourne Town 2.

United Counties Premier Division South: Easington Sports 0, March Town 5 (Allen, Conyard, Henson, Emmington, Hilliard).

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter), Long Melford 2.