FA Trophy shock for Spalding United, Stamford AFC's grim season continued, Bourne Town are battling and bounceback wins for Deeping Rangers and Blackstones

David Yisah (centre, green) can't quite finish this chance for FC Peterborough against Framlingham Town.

All conquering Spalding United suffered a shock FA Trophy first round defeat at the hands of lower level Corby Town on Saturday.

The Steelmen, promotion challengers in the division below Spalding, won 1-0 with a goal from a set-piece 13 minutes from time. Spalding had a lot of the ball and missed a handful of chances, but drew a blank after scoring four goals in each of their two previous home games.

Spalding are top of the Southern Premier Division Central, but neighbours Stamford AFC are in terrible trouble at the other end of the table. The Daniels went down 4-0 at home to Barwell and have failed to win any of their opening 12 league games to fall eight points from the safety zone.

Bourne Town are fighting hard in their first season at Northern Premier Midlands Division, but they can’t force themselves out of the relegation zone. They drew for the fourth successive game yesterday with Robbie Ellis claiming the second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Action from Bourne v Coventry Sphinx. Photo Dave Mears

FC Peterborough are clinging on to a play-off spot in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League after a 1-0 home loss to rivals Framlingham Town and Whittlesey Athletic, who had been in strong form, were crushed 5-1 at home by impressive league leaders Holland FC.

Blackstones claimed a big scalp in the United Counties Premier Division North as a William Bestwick goal was enough to see off third third placed Kimberley Miners Welfare. Stones had lost at home convincingly to next-to-bottom Newark & Sherwood United in their previous fixture.

Deeping Rangers also bounced back to form with a 3-0 success at home to Heanor Town. The goals from Ryan Cook, Harrison Dee and Jacob Goodley all arrived in the second half.

March Town also struck in the second-half of their 2-1 win in a top-five clash in the Premier Division South. Daniel Emmington and Florian Guimdo Tsaguim scored for the third-placed Hares, but Yaxley were heavily beaten at Lutterworth Town.

Peterborough Sports lost their National League North game 1-0 at Curzon Ashton on Saturday to remain bottom of the table.

Report to follow.

RESULTS

National League North: Curzon Ashton 1, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 0, Barwell 4.

Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Bourne Town 1 (Ellis), Coventry Sphinx 1.

United Counties Premier Division North: Blackstones 1 (Bestwick), KImberley Miners Welfare 0; Deeping Rangers 3 (Cook, Dee, Goodley), Heanor Town 0; Wisbech Town 2 (Conyard, Bennett), Newark Town 3.

United Counties Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town 4, Yaxley 0; March Town 2 (Emmington, Tsgium), Moulton 1.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Diss Town 3, FC Parson Drove 0; FC Peterborough 0, Framlingham Town 1; Holbeach United 2 (Hamilton 2), Wivenhoe Town 1; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Papworth-Boston), Holland FC 5.