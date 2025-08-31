FA Cup success for Spalding United and Stamford AFC, Deeping Rangers claim a big scalp, excellent wins for Blackstones, Yaxley and FC Peterborough

Celebration time after Deeping Rangers v Grantham. Photo Jason Richardson.

Spalding United, Stamford AFC and Bourne Town will be in Monday’s FA Cup second qualifying round draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spalding came from 1-0 down to win their first qualifying round tie 2-1 at Ilkeston Town with goals from in-form Jack Roberts and Maniche Sani, while a solitary headed goal from Jordon Cooke delivered a 1-0 win for Stamford at home to Coventry Sphinx.

Bourne will need to win a Tuesday at Shepshed Dynamo to get through. The teams drew 0-0 at the Abbey Lawn after Bourne ‘keeper Will Lakin saved a second-half penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March Town bowed out though, 3-1 at home to Gorleston, after drawing level through Flo Tsaguim.

Ryan Cook scores for Deeping Rangers v Grantham. Photo Jason Richardson.

Deeping Rangers became the first team to beat Grantham Town in the United Counties League Premier Division North. A goal early in the second-half at the Haydon Whitham Stadium from Ryan Cook clinched the three points.

Deeping are safely in mid-table, but newly promoted Blackstones are in the play-off places after a 3-0 home win over bottom club Ashby Ivanhoe. Josh Barrett gave Stones a first-half lead in the 150th game in charge for management team Jon Harrison and Ryan Woods, but it was a battle until late goals from Ed Thorp and Matthew Walker.

There was an excellent win for Yaxley in the Premier Division South. They beat Daventry Town 4-2 at the Motiq Stadium with goals from Tommy Dear, Ethan Plummer, Frankie Webster and Kobie Smith. It was a second win of the campaign for Yaxley and just a second loss for their visitors who had led 2-1 midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC Peterborough’s strong start to the Thurlow Nunn Division One North season continued with a 2-1 win at Halesworth Town. Derrick Dazie and Vitor Vaz scored the goals for the unbeaten city side who are second with 5 wins from 6 matches.

Bourne goalkeeper Will Lakin saves a penalty in the FA Cup tie with Shepshed Dynamo. Photo Dave Mears

Peterborough Sports won 1-0 at Marine yesterday to pick up their first National League North success of the season.

RESULTS

FA Cup first qualifying round: Bourne Town 0, Shepshed Dynamo 0; Ilkeston Town 1, Spalding United 2 (Roberts,Sani); March Town 1 (Tsaguim), Gorleston 3, Stamford AFC 1 (Cooke), Coventry Sphinx 0.

National League North: Marine 0, Peterborough Sports 1 (McCann).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCL Premier Division North: Blackstones 3 (Barratt, Thorpe, Walker), Ashby Ivanhoe 0; Deeping Rangers 1 (Cooke), Grantham Town 0.

UCL Premier Division South: Yaxley 4 (Dear, Plummer, Smith, Webster), Daventry Town 2.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Halesworth Town 1, FC Peterborough 2 (Dadzie, Vaz).

Spalding United have reversed their Southern Premier Division Central fixture with Kettering Town. The match will now take place at Kettering on Tuesday, September 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding hope to have their new 4G surface up and running by the end of September, but possibly earlier. As things stand Spalding will play their first NINE league games away from home.

Despite this handicap they are currently 5th in the Southern Premier Division Central table.