Yaxley and Deeping Rangers made FA Cup progress on Saturday and Wisbech Town earned themselves a replay.

Jay Chilvers scored the winning goal in a 2-1 Extra Preliminary Round success for Yaxley after United Counties Premier Division rivals Godmanchester Rovers had equalised a Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot goal. Josh Moreman was the two-goal hero for Deeping in a 2-1 victory at Shirebrook with his winning goal arriving in injury time.

Wisbech conceded early at Dereham Town, but Theo Braham grabbed the leveller with his first goal for the club before the break and the match finished 1-1 so a replay will be staged at the Fenland Stadium on Tuesday (August 6, 7.45pm)..

Bourne Town went down at home to Aylestone Park to a second-half goal and March were beaten 3-1 at Newmarket. Dan Bucciero. scored for ‘The Hares.’

Zam Munton in action for Bourne against Wisbech Town. Photo: Dave Mears

Blackstones lost 1-0 in a United Counties Division One game at Retford United. Bourne had opened their account in Premier Division North with a 5-0 home win over Wisbech Town in midweek as Will Bird grabbed a hat-trick.

FC Peterborough’s perfect start to the Thurlow Nunn Division One season came crashing down amid much acrimony at Chestnut Avenue. They were a goal down at the break to Holland FC when tempers flared and two home players were shown red cards and another was sent packing to the sin bin. The visitors took full advantage to win 7-0.

FC Peterborough had claimed a second win in two games at Whittlesey Athletic last midweek when Ruben Sanches and Vitor Vaz scored two goals apiece.

Whittlesey have started the season with three defeats. They went down 3-2 at home to Whitton on Saturday despite two goals for Thomas Boston.

The annual match between the Peterborough Premier Division Champions and Senior Cup winners finished 4-0 to league winners Moulton Harrox over Oakham United at Blackstones FC.

Peterborough Sports, who open their National League North campaign at home to Chorley next Saturday (August 10), won their final pre-season friendly 4-2 at Stamford AFC. Loanee Doncaster Rovers striker Jack Goodman scored twice with Dion Sembie-Ferris and Dan Jarvis also on target.

RESULTS

FA Cup

Extra Preliminary Round: Bourne Town 0, Aylestone Park 1; Dereham Town 1, Wisbech Town 1 (Braham), Newmarket 3, March Town 1 (BUcciero); Shirebook 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Moreman), Yaxley 2 (Chilvers, Nicholson-Barfoot), Godmanchester Rovers 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Bourne Town 5 (Bird 3, Munton, og), Wisbech Town 0.

Division One: Retford Utd 1, Blackstones 0.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough 0, Holland 7; Holbeach United 1, Framlingham 2; Stanway 1, Pinchbeck United 0;, Whittlesey 2 (Boston 2). Whitton 3; Whittlesey 3 (Fryatt, Lane, Papworth-Boston), FC Peterborough 4 (Sanches 2, Vaz 2).

Peterborough League Cup: Moulton Harrox 4, Oakham United 0.

Friendlies: Stamford AFC 2 (Siddons, trialist), Peterborough Sports 4 (Goodman 2, Jarvis, Sembie-Ferris); Quorn 2, Spalding United 0.