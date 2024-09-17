Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was FA Cup heartbreak for Spalding United after a gallant effort at National League North side Alfreton Town.

The Tulips were beaten in the second qualifying round replay 4-3 on penalties by the team from a higher division after scoring the first goal of the tie four minutes from the end of extra time on Tuesday night.

Sam Bennett’s clinical strike looked to have earned Spalding a very winnable third qualifying round tie against Biggleswade Town, but Alfreton full-back Billy Whitehouse, a former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers player, scored a stunning equaliser into the top corner in the 123rd minute to force the penalty shootout.

And there was more drama as Spalding ‘keeper Tony Breedon saved the second Alfreton penalty only for the referee to order a re-take which was scored. The home side didn’t miss another one, but Lewis Hilliard and Sam Warburton failed to score for Spalding. Jordan Graham, former Posh player Callum Chettle and Bennett converted their spot kicks for Spalding.

Sam Bennett (blue) gave Spalding a shock lead at Alfreton. Photo: David Lowndes.

In local non-league action Wisbech Town won a United Counties Premier Division North game for the first time this season at the 10th attempt. Goals from Toby Allen, Sam Murphy, Charley Sanders and Elliot Foster secured a 4-1 success at home to Sleaford Town, a result that moved the Fenmen outside the relegation zone and dropped winless Deeping Rangers back to the bottom. Deeping are at fifth-placed Melton on Wednesday night.

Bourne Town are sixth after a 4-2 win at Newark & Sherwood United. The Wakes were twice pegged back after taking the lead, but ultimately goals from Zac Allen (2), Zak Munton and Bead Gothard ensured victory.

March Town moved up to second in the Premier Division South following a 3-1 home success over St Neots. Dan Cotton, Andre Williams and Matty Foy scored for ‘The Hares.’ Yaxley’s decent run of results at this level continued with a 4-4 draw at Histon. Among the scorers for ‘The Cuckoos’, who were 2-0 down at the break and 4-2 down midway through the second-half, were Jay Chilvers, Matthew Harris-Hercules and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot.