Excellent results for the 10 men of Stamford AFC and Spalding United, decent point for Deeping Rangers

Spalding United manager Jimmy Dean. Photo David Lowndes.

Stamford AFC claimed a morale-boosting point in their Southern Premier Division Central game at Kettering Town on Tuesday night.

‘The Daniels’ lost goalkeeper Tom Jackson to a red card 15 minutes from time and the hosts soon opened the scoring.

But in-form Kai Tonge grabbed his 3rd goal in as many games in added time as winless Stamford picked up just a 4th point of the season. They remain bottom, but this was a quality result against the team in second place.

Jackson had played strongly before his dismissal. He was replaced in goal by centre-back Kyle Rowley who made a splendid last-gasp save to preserve the point.

Stamford signed forward Luca Alonzi on loan from National League side Boston United in time for him to play.

Spalding United bounced back from a poor result on Saturday to come from behind and win 2-1 at Bury Town tonight. Josh McCammon and Jack Roberts scored 2nd half goals 5 minutes apart to seal the win. ‘The Tulips’ lost Lamin Sherif to a late red card, but they held on to move back up to 6th place after playing all 9 matches away from home.

Spalding have been drawn away to Rushall Olympic from the Northern Premier Division in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy, while Stamford AFC must travel to Southern Premier Division Central rivals Real Bedford. The ties will take place on Saturday, October 4.

Bourne Town were thumped 6-0 at home by Cleethorpes Town in a Lincs Senior Cup tie tonight. Cleethorpes play Spalding in the next round.

But Deeping Rangers picked up a decent United Counties Premier Division North point from a 1-1 home draw with free-scoring Boston Town. Boston had smashed 7 goals past both Wisbech Town and Blackstones in their previous two games. Jonny Lockie equalised for Deeping soon after the visitors had taken a second-half lead. Boston are now top of the table.

Whittlesey Athletic have a Thurlow Nunn Division One North game at Holbeach United on Wednesday. Whittlesey have been handed a trip to Essex Premier Division side Hullbridge Sports in the first round proper of the FA Vase, while Wisbech Town will host South Midlands League side Harpenden Town. The ties will take place on Saturday, October 18.

RESULTS

Southern Premier Division Central: Bury Town 1, Spalding United 2 (Cybulski, Roberts); Kettering Town 1 Stamford AFC 1 (Tonge).

United Counties Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Lockie), Boston Town 1.

Lincs Senior Cup: Bourne Town 0, Cleethorpes Town 6.