Ashton Fox has joined Peterborough Sports. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Former Peterborough United defender Ashton Fox has signed for Peterborough Sports for the 2024-25 season.

​Fox spent last season on loan at the city’s National League North club and the centre-back has now joined permanently following his release from London Road.

As expected midfielder Josh McCammon has left Sports and moved to divisional rivals King’s Lynn Town, while attacking full-back Cuba Meyer has moved to Stamford AFC following his departure from PIMS Park.

Stamford have also signed two forward players with James Hicks returning to the club after spending some time away from football, while Tom Liversedge has moved to the Zeeco Stadium from Lincoln United.

Josh McCammon (right) has left Peterborough Sports for King's Lynn Town.

Spalding United have signed ex-Posh youth team striker Tyler Winters. He was on loan with The Tulips last season, but returns on a permanent deal after Posh declined to offer him professional terms.

Deeping Rangers opened their pre-season programme with a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of King’s Lynn last weekend. New Deeping goalkeeper Tyler Key, who trains full-time with Lynn, was outstanding.