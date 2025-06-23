Ex-Peterborough United man signs for Bourne Town, another signing coup for Spalding United, loyal Stamford AFC men and PDFLUK awards

Connor Peters playing for Posh Under 21s in 2022, Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Bourne Town have signed former Peterborough United Under 21 defender Connor Peters for the 2025-26 season.

‘The Wakes’ are seeking a deeper squad as they get ready to tackle step four football for the first time in the club’s history. They will play in the Northern Premier Midlands Division in 2025-26.

Peters came through the Posh youth team ranks, but failed to make a senior appearance before his release in 2022. He played briefly for Peterborough Sports and Spalding United before moving to St Joseph’s FC in Gibraltar for whom he played European Conference League football. Peters played for Gibraltar Lions last season.

Centre-backs Richard Jones and Brad Marshall have re-signed for Bourne.

Michael Goode has been named United Counties League manager of the season after steering Bourne to back-to-back promotions. The Peterborough schoolteacher has a 77% win ratio in his time at the Abbey Lawn.

Dan Flack will serve as player/co-manager alongside Goode for the upcoming season. Dan Bratcher becomes first-team coach and data analyst.

SPALDING UNITED ’The Tulips’ have persuaded midfielder Yusifu Ceesay to drop down a division to aid their push for promotion from the Southern Premier Division Central.

Ceesay scored 12 goals for Hereford United and contributed 8 assists in National League North last season.

STAMFORD AFC

‘The Daniels’ have confirmed defenders Joe Burgess, Connor Bartle and Charlie Marzano have re-signed at the Zeeco Stadium for the 2025-26 season. Striker Lee Shaw has also agreed to stay on with Southern Premier Division Central side Stamford for another season.

AWARDS

Former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson was guest of honour at the Peterborough & District Football League presentation night.

Among those who received awards from Merson included…

Martin Back of Park Farm Pumas who won the Dave Bennett Outstanding Contribution to Football Award.

Andy Pratt of Ramsey Town who won the Premier Division Assistant Referee of the Year Award.

NXT Gen FC who won the Jack Hogg Respect Award.

Sam Arnold who won the Ralph Leigh Referee of the Year Award.

Stanground Cardea Reserves who won the Peter Goodhand Sportsmanship Shield Award.