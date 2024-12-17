Here, we look at how far each team and their fans will have to travel to games this Christmas.
Distances are round trips ‘as the crow flies’ and based on games to be played between December 20 and December 30.
1. Lincoln City - 370.57 miles
Lincoln will be the most travelled team this year, with trips to Shrewsbury and Bolton Wanderers included. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Crawley Town - 360.19 miles
Crawley have trips to Leyton Orient and Exeter City. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Stevenage - 356.39 miles
Stevenage have the most demanding single-match travel distance as they go to Blackpool. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Mansfield Town - 350.87 miles
Mansfield have trips to Peterborough and Reading. Photo: Mike Hewitt
