Charlton Athletic will travel 132.66 miles over Christmas.

Driving away for Christmas? How far League One clubs will have to travel as Lincoln City, Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers face considerable slogs

By Mark Duffy
Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST
The Christmas period is known for featuring plenty of football but that can also mean plenty of miles being covered by teams and fans as they jaunt up and down the country.

Here, we look at how far each team and their fans will have to travel to games this Christmas.

Distances are round trips ‘as the crow flies’ and based on games to be played between December 20 and December 30.

Research carried out by the data experts at Grosvenor Sport.

Lincoln will be the most travelled team this year, with trips to Shrewsbury and Bolton Wanderers included.

1. Lincoln City - 370.57 miles

Lincoln will be the most travelled team this year, with trips to Shrewsbury and Bolton Wanderers included. Photo: Pete Norton

Crawley have trips to Leyton Orient and Exeter City.

2. Crawley Town - 360.19 miles

Crawley have trips to Leyton Orient and Exeter City. Photo: Pete Norton

Stevenage have the most demanding single-match travel distance as they go to Blackpool.

3. Stevenage - 356.39 miles

Stevenage have the most demanding single-match travel distance as they go to Blackpool. Photo: Pete Norton

Mansfield have trips to Peterborough and Reading.

4. Mansfield Town - 350.87 miles

Mansfield have trips to Peterborough and Reading. Photo: Mike Hewitt

