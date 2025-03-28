Dream England debut for a local footballer from Langtoft

Harper Graham on England duty.

A local footballer marked her England international debut with a stunning goal.

Harper Graham (14), from Langtoft, was on target as England Women’s Under 15s beat Scotland 5-1 at St George’s Park, the home for all England international squads.

Harper was selected for a five-day England camp that saw friendly fixtures take place against Scotland and European high-flyers, Spain, and her dream debut was capped when superbly heading home a pinpoint cross in front of a sizeable crowd.

The five-day camp continued with training and analysis at the state-of-the-art complex before relocating to London to play the second friendly at Eton College which Spain won 3-1.

The international call-up caps a very busy year for the Bourne Grammar student, who has also represented Lincolnshire County Schoolgirls, visited Spain and Italy on a futsal tour, and signed a two-year PGA contract with Leicester City’s Academy.

Alongside playing at Leicester City, Harper has been a key part of the Deeping United U15 boys side and commented: “I was really happy to receive my first call-up and to not only start against Scotland, but to score as well really is a dream come true. It’s given me a taste of international football and I’m already looking forward to the next international camp.”