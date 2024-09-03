Zak Munton. Photo Dave Mears

Bourne Town emerged triumphant from the first United Counties League derby against Deeping Rangers for 15 years.

The Wakes won 2-1 at the Hayden Whitham Stadium on Tuesday to heap more misery on a Deeping side who are bottom of the Premier Division North having lost all six of their matches so far.

Zak Munton opened the scoring on his 200th appearance for Bourne in the first-half before Zac Allen settled the outcome 20 minutes from time with a superb 30 yard free kick strike. Josh Moreman pulled a goal back for Deeping in front of a bumper crowd of 492 in added time, but it was too little too late as Bourne, who won Division One in a canter last season, moved up to sixth.

Wisbech Town, who have appointed former Peterborough United player Andy Furnell as assistant to new manager Luke Hipwell, went down 5-2 at Newark & Sherwood United. It was 2-2 at the break with Charley Sanders and Eliot Foster scoring for the Fenman. Wisbech are next-to-bottom with just one point to their name from eight matches.

March Town are going rather better in the Premier Division South. They are third after extending an unbeaten run to seven matches with a 1-0 win over Eynesbury Rovers. Veteran forward Dan Cotton scored the goal. Yaxley won for just the second time this season at this level as goals from Julinho Gomes, Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Enoch Opayinka secured a 3-2 success at Godmanchester Rovers.

Blackstones are sixth in Division One despite failing to win for the second game in a row. Scott Waumsley scored their goal in a 1-1 draw at Holwell Sports.

FA CUP Manager Jimmy Dean has started his new job at Spalding United with an FA Cup knockout of Matlock Town.

A goal in extra time of a replay in Derbyshire from ex-Posh youngster Tyler Winters on Tuesday saw Spalding through to a second qualifying round tie at home to National League North side Alfreton on September 14. Winters converted the rebound after his penalty had been saved.

The teams had drawn 0-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday