Deeping Rangers Ladies win a Cambs League, while Girls United and ICA Sports close in on their titles, plus Junior Alliance League and Senior Cup Final results

Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrate their Cambs League title success. Photo Jason Richardson.

Deeping Rangers finally clinched the Cambs Womens Division Two title with a 4-0 win at Netherton United Reserves.

Jemma Hill scored twice with Hannah Murphy and Alice Macnicol also on target. Deeping have been the dominant force at this level for most of the season, but suffered the odd wobble after winning their first 11 league games. They went down 3-2 at runners-up Soham Town after clinching the title and they finish the season at bottom club Manea Sirens on Sunday.

Manea dropped to the bottom after losing 4-2 at fellow strugglers Netherton United Reserves for whom Larissa Frederick hit a hat-trick and Elish Glover also netted.

In Division Three Cardea Reserves clinched third place after a 3-0 final game win over runners-up Ely City. Georgia Newman (2) and Frankie Taylor scored the goals.

There are a couple of city teams close to sealing Cambs Girls League titles. Girls United will finish top of the Under 18 League if they beat Thrapston in their final game at Hampton Gardens School on Saturday (10am). Goals from Isabel Turner and Dionne Bayford secured a vital come-from-behind 2-1 win at third-placed Royston Town last weekend.

And ICA Sports will wear the Under 15B Division crown if they take a point from their final game against Haverhill Town at Queens Park, Daimler Avenue on May 24 (10.30am). ICA are guaranteed at least a share of the title after beating main rivals Saffron Walden 2-0 last weekend. Jessica Price scored her first goal for the club in that game and Miri Jacombs netted direct from a free kick.

Peterborough Sports lost the Under 14 Girls Northants Cup FInal 4-1 to Mawsley at Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium. The city side led at half-time.

The last Junior Alliance League Cup Final took place at the weekend.

Results

U11 BFS Cup

Holbeach 0, Huntingdon Juniors Yellow 5.

U12 Hereward Cup

JFC Boston 1, Deeping United Blue 0

U14 Hereward Cup

Peterborough Eagles Red 0, Hampton United Red 2.

U14 League Cup

Netherton United 1, Thorney FC 1

(Thorney won 4-3 on penalties).

SENIOR CUP The Peterborough League’s Senior Cup Final was won by Warboys Town following a penalty shootout with Premier Division rivals Crowland Town.

The match had finished 0-0 after 90 minutes with Warboys winning the shootout 7-6 at Stamford AFC’s Zeeco Stadium.

Crowland are seeking a new manager as Chris Lyon signalled his intention to step down before the cup final.