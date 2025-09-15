Deadly Duthie had his eye in for Rangers, Netherton United remain perfect, Guest hat-trick ruins unbeaten record

Cameron Guest (centre) scored a hat-trick for Yaxley A at Stanton FC. Photo Jonathan Paice

Taylor Duthie scored 5 times as Eye Rangers continued their improved form in the Peterborough League Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a third game without defeat in all competitions for the newly-promoted side who saw off struggling Warboys Town 6-1. Stachys Scott also netted for a team who have moved up to 6th place.

Everyone is chasing perfect Netherton United though. The city side claimed a magnificent 7th win from 7 matches – and a second this season against reigning champions Uppingham Town – thanks to a solitary Frazer Garner goal at the Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netherton have a 2-point lead and boast a game in hand on second-placed Moulton Harrox who won 3-1 at Stamford Bels courtesy of goals from Declan Earth, Josh Maguire and Martin Sandall.

Ewan Fieldhouse hit a hat-trick as Deeping Rangers Reserves saw off Leverington Sports 3-0 at Outgang Road and there were Senior Cup wins for Oakham (3-2 v Crowland Town) and Whaplode Drove Rovers who won 4-2 on penalties at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves after a 1-1 draw.

It was a welcome success for Whaplode who are bottom of the Premier Division after 6 straight defeats. Jordan Fiddes scored their goal before the shootout.

The top 2 in Division One Long Sutton Athletic and Ketton Sports Premiair both won. Second-half goals from Kyle Compton, Jack Fowler and Kieron McConnell secured an 8th win on the bounce for Sutton, 3-1 at Glinton & Northborough, while Dean Giglio and Ricki Goodale were on target for Ketton in a 2-1 win over ICA Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Baughan scored twice as Oundle Town beat Wittering 3-0 to pick up their first win of the season and Razvan Vladut scored twice as Stamford AFC Reserves beat Yaxley Reserves 3-0 in a Challenge Cup tie between 2 top-6 Division One sides.

Division Three outfit Ketton Sports Blue relied on penalties to beat Wittering Reserves of Division Four in the Junior Cup. It finished 6-5 on spot-kicks after a 3-3 draw. Jack Titchener scored twice for the winners.

Lee Deane, Alex Adamson, Luke McDowell, Aidan Mulhern, Jay Walden and George Adamson all scored as Hampton United kept up the pressure on the top sides in Division Three with a 6-0 success at Peterborough Lions.

Leaders Stanton FC dropped their first Division Four points of the season as Cameron Guest hit a hat-trick for Yaxley A in a 3-2 win.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reigning Division One champions Stanground Cardea Sports made it two wins in two matches with a hard-fought 4-2 success over Crowland Town. Their scorers were Jae Mead (2), Charlie Bosett and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot.

Orton Wanderers have also won their opening 2 matches, the latest a 7-3 beating of South Holland United.

Simi Adekola scored twice as Peterborough Saints started their Division Two campaign with a 5-1 win over PSV.