Dan Jarvis. Photo Charles Waugh

Two goals from Dan Jarvis earned Peterborough Sports a fabulous National League North win at King’s Lynn Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

The city side won at the Walks against one of the division’s biggest hitters for the second season in a row. Jarvis struck early in each half with Lynn failing to find a response until eight minutes from time.

Sports have now picked up seven points in three matches after losing their first two matches 1-0. They are on the road again on Saturday (August 31) at a Chester side who are also on a good run of form.

Jarvis volleyed an Oisin Gallagher cross superbly past former Peterborough United goalkeeper Paul Jones in the third minute to set Sports on the way to a first away success of the season. They restricted their hosts to long range efforts thanks to fine defensive work from former Lynn pair Michael Gash and Ryan Fryatt. Former Sports midfielder Josh McCammon did threaten for Lynn on the stroke of half time, but his shot was blocked.

Dan Jarvis (orange) scored twice for Peterborough Sports at King's Lynn. Photo David Lowndes.

Jarvis extended Sports’ lead to two goals on 53 minutes after Dion Sembie-Ferris intercepted a loose pass and moved forward down the right flank. He slipped the ball to the onrushing Jarvis and he slid the ball under Jones.

The second goal woke Lynn up a little and within three minutes Freddie Sass had struck the crossbar and with 20 minutes to go Tom Wilson glanched a header just wide. Josh Hmami then missed a sitter from eight yards as Lynn increased the pressure.

Lynn eventually pulled a goal back on 82 minutes when former Stamford AFC striker Jonathan Margetts scored, but Sports held firm to claim victory in the A47 derby in front of 1,380 fans.

King’s Lynn Town: Jones, Sass, McFadden, Taylor, Coulson (sub Wilson 70 mins), Crowe (sub Hughes 46 mins), Johnson, McCammon (sub Walker 78 mins), Hmami, Omotayo (sub Cybulski 65 mins), Margetts. Sub not used: Boyes.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Kamson-Kamara, Fryatt, Gash, Tootle (sub Felix 60 mins), Lawlor (sub Van Lier 88 mins), Gallagher, Jarvis (sub Alban-Jones 67 min), Goodman (sub Gyasi 76), Sembie-Ferris (sub Jones 81).