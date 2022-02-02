CUP FOOTBALL: Stilton United and Whittlesey Athletic reach county cup finals, Cardea to play their own reserve team in Sunday final and holders start Senior Cup defence with easy win
Stilton United are through to the final of the Hunts Intermediate Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 semi-final success over Eaton Socon.
Dan Stephens and Kyial West scored the Stilton goals. They will play Huntingdon United in the final after their 3-0 win over Warboys Town.
Whittlesey Reserves reached the North Cambs Cup final with a 3-0 semi-final win at Outwell Reserves. Kieran Hibbins, Matt Heron and Ben Jones scored for Whittlesey who will face Chatteris in the final at March Town FC on March 23.
Cardea will play their own reserve team in the final of the Hunts Sunday Cup. The seniors beat Riverside 4-0 in their semi-final, while the back-up boys won 2-0 at Moorhen with James Ware and Lee English on target. Charlie Bosett, Kyle Patrick, Robert Ames and Aston Whybrow scored for the first team.
Holders Uppingham Town started their Senior Cup defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eunice. Rob Forster scored twice.
Top-flight Moulton Harrox stuck 13 goals past Division One side Crowland Town Reserves with Declan Earth hitting five of them.
Netherton United started their campaign with a 9-0 group win over Premier Division rivals Crowland Town at the Grange. Kieran Duffy-Weekes (3), Zack Fisher (2) and Andrew Irvine (2) did the bulk of the scoring at the Grange.
Oakham won an all-Premier Division clash 4-1 over Oundle and a hat-trick from Andrew Moss proved decisive in Wittering Premiair’s 3-2 win over Wisbech Town Reserves.
The teams are split into groups of four before the most successful sides contest the knockout stages.
Premier Division strugglers Long Sutton have already withdrawn from the competition.