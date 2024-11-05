Crowland creep into title race, 29 goals between three Netherton United teams

Elsea Park Eagles. Photo David Lowndes.

​Crowland Town have emerged as title contenders in the competitive Peterborough League Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Goals from Adam Blackbird, Jordan Kirchin, Juliana Resta and Harry Tidswell secured a 4-2 win at reigning champions Moulton Harrox, a game which saw both teams reduced to 10 men by red cards.

Crowland are now just three points off top spot with a game in hand, while Harrox have fallen right off the pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uppingham Town are the new leaders, although they will be disappointed with a 1-1 draw at Deeping United. FC Peterborough are just behind on goal difference after an impressive 4-0 win at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves, courtesy of goals from Filip Czerwonka, Snor Islam, Tiago Dias and Liam Hatfield.

Elsea Park Eagles (blue) in a recent game against Park Farm. Photo David Lowndes.

No-one is likely to catch runaway Division One leaders Stamford Bels, although third-placed Netherton United might get closest. They won 13-1 at Long Sutton with Kyial West scoring five of them. Louie Roberts scored four for Bels in a 6-1 romp against Hampton United.

Netherton Reserves have taken over at the top of Division Two after a 6-3 success over Stamford Lions. Neilas Srebalius hit a hat-trick. There was also a treble for Luke Elsom in Netherton A’s 10-1 win over Elsea Park in Division Three.

Charlie Amato struck twice as Thorpe Wood Rangers maintained a slender one point lead in Division Four with a 6-1 win over Hampton United A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ICA Sports and FC Peterborough Development are right behind them after wins of contrasting comfort. Ryan Guest bagged a hat-trick as unbeaten ICA won 7-0 at Hampton Rangers, while FC Peterborough won 3-1 at Stamford Lions Reserves with goals from Mario Farauanu, Kevin Fernandez and Enos Kukadoh.

Leverington Sports are the first team through to the Senior Cup semi-finals. They pipped Chatteris Town in a quarter-final 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Division One leaders Stanground Cardea Sports showed no mercy to Division Two strugglers Oundle Town in a League Cup tie.

Lewis Archer (5), Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (4) and Cameron Hibbins (4) all scored freely in a 19-0 win,