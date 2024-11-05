Crowland creep into title race, 29 goals between three Netherton United teams
Goals from Adam Blackbird, Jordan Kirchin, Juliana Resta and Harry Tidswell secured a 4-2 win at reigning champions Moulton Harrox, a game which saw both teams reduced to 10 men by red cards.
Crowland are now just three points off top spot with a game in hand, while Harrox have fallen right off the pace.
Uppingham Town are the new leaders, although they will be disappointed with a 1-1 draw at Deeping United. FC Peterborough are just behind on goal difference after an impressive 4-0 win at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves, courtesy of goals from Filip Czerwonka, Snor Islam, Tiago Dias and Liam Hatfield.
No-one is likely to catch runaway Division One leaders Stamford Bels, although third-placed Netherton United might get closest. They won 13-1 at Long Sutton with Kyial West scoring five of them. Louie Roberts scored four for Bels in a 6-1 romp against Hampton United.
Netherton Reserves have taken over at the top of Division Two after a 6-3 success over Stamford Lions. Neilas Srebalius hit a hat-trick. There was also a treble for Luke Elsom in Netherton A’s 10-1 win over Elsea Park in Division Three.
Charlie Amato struck twice as Thorpe Wood Rangers maintained a slender one point lead in Division Four with a 6-1 win over Hampton United A.
ICA Sports and FC Peterborough Development are right behind them after wins of contrasting comfort. Ryan Guest bagged a hat-trick as unbeaten ICA won 7-0 at Hampton Rangers, while FC Peterborough won 3-1 at Stamford Lions Reserves with goals from Mario Farauanu, Kevin Fernandez and Enos Kukadoh.
Leverington Sports are the first team through to the Senior Cup semi-finals. They pipped Chatteris Town in a quarter-final 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
SUNDAY LEAGUE
Division One leaders Stanground Cardea Sports showed no mercy to Division Two strugglers Oundle Town in a League Cup tie.
Lewis Archer (5), Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (4) and Cameron Hibbins (4) all scored freely in a 19-0 win,