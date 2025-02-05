Classy Clarets have won every single game, schools cup final results, six of the best for ICA girls and Deeping Rangers ladies
Their latest win arrived against Thurlby Tigers last weekend when a hat-trick from Sania Prochorovas and two goals from Fynn Parkhill secured a 5-3 success.
Deeping are also through to the Under 15 League Cup semi-finals. They will take on ICA Sports for a place in the final at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Sunday (10am).
SCHOOL FINALS
Stanground Academy were double winners in the Peterborough Schools Cup Finals. Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton lost in three finals.
Results
Year 7: Stanground 8, Ken Stimpson Academy 0.
Year 8: Jack Hunt 3, Queen Katherine Academy 0.
Year 9: Hampton Gardens 4, AMVC 1.
Year 10: Stanground 4, Orton Bushfield Academy 2.
Year 11: Nene Park Academy 1, AMVC 0.
Year 12: Hampton College 3, AMVC 2.
WOMENS/GIRLS
ICA Sports remain perfect in the Cambs Girls League Under 15B Division after a 2-0 derby win at Netherton United.
ICA have now won all six league games and conceded just one goal. They are second behind Saffron Walden who have played three more games.
Logan Calderwood and an own goal secured the latest win with an outstanding goalkeeping display keeping Netherton in touch.
ICA Juventus also battled hard in an Under 14A Division derby at second-placed PSL before accepting a 2-1 defeat. Lucy Powell scored for ICA.
Evie Hillson scored the goal for ICA Under 13s as a depleted city side drew 1-1 with Leverington.
Deeping Rangers have won all six games in Division Two of the Cambs Womens League and yet six fifth as the teams above them have played several more matches.
Deeping beat Histon 4-0 last weekend with two goals apiece from Yasmin Green and Ali Stokoe.