The winning City of Peterborough Under 14 girls futsal team

The city girls travelled to Norwich along with four other age group teams for the regional finals and won both of their matches to reach grand final day in Leicester next month.

City of Peterborough saw off Coplestonians 5-2 and Anstey Nomads 4-2 to qualify. The winning squad was: Tilly Want, Holly Plummer, Millie Marriott, Bryony Brodie, Francesca Hamer, Aisha Hamza, Gabriele Bieliauskaite and Phoebe Cooper.

Four other City of Peterborough squads also took part in the regional finals with the Under 10 girls and Under 12 girls both narrowly missing out on success when finishing in second place in their categories.

The City of Peterborough Futsal squads who competed in the regional finals in Norwich.

COPFC were also represented in the Under 10 boys and Under 14 boys sections.

COPFC squads: Under 10 boys: Antonio Poli, Elliott Taylor, Lucas Temple, Oscar Temple, Franco Barraco, Kaden Langridge.

Under 10 girls: Caoimhe Healy, Daisy Thirskel, Ella Miller, Lucie Braybrook, Jessie Desborough, Freya Lyon, Emmae Smart.

Under 12 girls: Katie Bonarius, Harper Graham, Jessica Price, Bonnie Blake, Ava Ballard, Isla Wales, Freya Hewett.

Under 14 boys: Lewis Vitas, Freddie Hooke, Harrison Jones, Cody Mahon, Archie Ellington, Tommy Greasley, Max Maylon.

Jade Ramm, coach of City of Peterborough Futsal, said: “We’re delighted to be through to the national finals with our Under 14 girls. They received a lot of praise from organisers, opponents and spectators for the way they played on Sunday.

“It was a wonderful experience for all five of our teams who took part in the regional finals over the weekend and hopefully we’ll be back in force again next year.”