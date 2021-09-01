City girls unite to win a national under 12 title after keeping their heads in a shootout
Football came home - to Peterborough at least - after local club Girls United took on and beat the best clubs in the country to be crowned Under 12 winners at the annual Aces Tournament in Nottingham.
The Aces Tournament is a prestigious, invite-only event that sees grassroots teams that have won their area leagues compete for a national title.
Lifting the under 12 trophy caps a hugely successful season for Girls United, who play home matches at Nene Park Academy and were only formed 12 months ago.
Head coach Jade Ramm said: “Most of our girls play a year up and we won the Cambs Under 13 League title last season. As soon as the league games finished, we won a tournament at Rugby and bringing home the national title completes a memorable treble.
“At Girls United we believe in providing an environment where players can express themselves and every squad member has excelled this season.”
After a gruelling group stage that included matches against teams from Salford, Sollihull, Coventry, Durham and Hull, Girls United were pitted against Chesterfield in the final.
And after a dramatic match that ended 1-1, the city girls kept their cool to win the subsequent penalty shootout.
Captain, Harper Graham (11), said: ‘Winning the national title is a dream come true. We always work hard for each other so winning the league title and the cups shows that teamwork really is important.”
Girls United are the first Peterborough-based grassroots team to lift an Aces Tournament trophy in over 15 years and have the additional honour of being the first girls team to prosper at the National Finals.