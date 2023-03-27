Connor Johnson (blue) will miss Peterborough Sports' trip to Kettering.

Powerful defender Connor Johnson pulled out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Farsley Celtic on Saturday after feeling pain in his knee during the warm-up. He will not play against his former club tomorrow and could be sent for a scan.

And Ryan Fryatt, another key Sports central defender, is also doubtful for the match at Latimer Park after suffering a calf injury in Saturday’s match.

Sports’ options are limited. Joint player-boss Michael Gash, a centre forward, played as a centre-back for an hour at Farsley and could be forced to deputise there again alongside veteran Richard Jones.

Young Posh goalkeeper Will Lakin could play for Kettering against Peterborough Sports on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Winger Jordan Crawford is available as fears he was about to be suspended for two matches after collecting 10 cautions this season were misplaced as the yellow card amnesty date had been passed.

"Me at the back is not ideal,” Gash said. “If I have to play back there it leaves us short up front so we will have to find the right balance. Talks between Luke Steele (joint manager) and myself are ongoing!

"It’s a shame as it’s a game we want to win after they turned us over at our place, but we will just crack on as we always do and we will be competitive as we always are.

"It’s a difficult place to play. It’s usually a heavy pitch like ours and they are fighting for their lives so it will be a tough game.”

Sports look set to finish in a creditable mid-table finish in their first season as a step two club. They are nearer to the play-off places (7 points) than they are the relegation zone (10 points).

Kettering are just two points above the drop zone after a difficult campaign, but they held high fliers Darlington to a 0-0 draw at home at the weekend with young on-loan Posh goalkeeper Will Lakin keeping a clean sheet on debut.

Sports were frustrated at conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Farsley. Gash had fired Sports into a third-minute lead from the penalty spot.

"It was frustrating, but it was probably the right result,” Gash admitted. “We enjoyed the perfect start, but they came on to us in the second-half. We coped pretty comfortably, but we were a bit naive in possession late on and that cost us.